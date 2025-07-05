Lalu re-elected RJD president at 78, says survey under way for identifying candidates for Bihar polls

Lalu Prasad was re-elected national president of the RJD, a party he founded by splitting the Janata Dal, on Saturday.

Addressing the national council of the party following the re-election on its 28th anniversary, the 78-year-old leader said a survey was being done to identify suitable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

“A survey is under way to pick up the candidates from among you people. I will take a final decision in consultation with Tejashwi,” he said.

“I have passed over the mantle to Tejashwi and call upon you all to put every ounce of your efforts into ensuring that he wins the elections,” he added.

The veteran leader seemed visibly pleased with his 36-year-old son and said, “I keep getting feedback from him on a regular basis. He is always on the move, travelling to the farthest corners of the state. Many times I come to know of his tours only upon return.”

He also profusely thanked his wife Rabri Devi, who had taken the political plunge when a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam had forced him to step down as chief minister of Bihar.

“I am grateful to her for being a pillar of support. She handled everything when I was not available. Of late, my health has been precarious, and she is the one who looks after me,” said Prasad.

Old age and multiple ailments seemed to have taken a toll on the charismatic leader, who spoke seated in his chair, in a weak voice, but insisted “I will not let the party down. I am there to do whatever is needed for my workers, without a care for my own well-being”.

Delegates from far-off places, including M V Shreyams Kumar who heads the RJD’s Kerala unit, were present on the occasion.

Prasad urged party colleagues from outside Bihar to “add to our strength as we approach the Assembly polls”.

Bihar goes to the polls later this year.