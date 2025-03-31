DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Lamborghini driver who hit 2 pedestrians in Noida gets bail 

Lamborghini driver who hit 2 pedestrians in Noida gets bail 

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday following the accident near an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 94
article_Author
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 10:22 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A district court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with his Lamborghini sportscar in Noida.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday following the accident near an under-construction building in Sector 94 here, police said.

The two labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both hailing from Chhattisgarh. They were admitted to a private hospital and have been operated upon, police said.

Advertisement

The accused’s advocate, Mayank Pachori, told reporters, “The court has granted bail as the offence was bailable. The bail was granted without conditions.”

He said the accident happened when Kumar was out on a test drive of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Kumar, a car dealer in Noida, was booked under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125(B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the Sector 126 Police Station, said.

A purported video surfaced online on Sunday, showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died there. To this, the accused asked the locals “koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)” and came out of the car.

The injured labourers said the car came towards them at a very high speed giving them no time to escape.

“I have injuries on my legs and hands... my whole body is paining,” said one of the injured labourers.

During questioning on Sunday, Kumar told police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. The car is registered in Puducherry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper