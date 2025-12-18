DT
Home / India / Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes among luxury cars found in ED raid on UP YouTuber

Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes among luxury cars found in ED raid on UP YouTuber

ED raids 9 premises of UP YouTuber in 'illegal' online betting case probe          

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches against an Uttar Pradesh-based YouTuber and "online influencer" in a money- laundering investigation linked to "illegal" online betting, officials said on Thursday.

The federal probe agency raided nine premises including that of Anurag Dwivedi, also an "online influencer", in Unnao and Lucknow and seized four luxury cars and recovered documents that purportedly show that he has "invested in real estate in Dubai via hawala" by utilising the money generated from illegal online betting.

Dwivedi, according to ED officials, is currently residing in Dubai.

The ED case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR of the West Bengal Police registered on charges of cheating, forgery and illegal betting activities.

Officials said the ED has summoned Dwivedi for questioning in this case "multiple" times but he has not deposed.

The YouTuber could not be contacted for a comment immediately.

According to police and ED case, an online betting and gambling panel was being operated from Siliguri by accused named Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj using "suspicious" bank accounts, Telegram channels and other digital platforms, they said.

Dwivedi, they claimed, played an "active" role in promoting illegal online betting platforms.

"He created and circulated promotional videos and received illegal payments through hawala operators, mule accounts and cash deliveries collected through intermediaries," an ED official said.

Money was received in the bank accounts of Dwivedi's companies and that of his family members without corresponding legitimate commercial justification, officials alleged.

A Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Thar brand four-wheeled vehicles of Dwivedi have been seized during the searches, they said.

