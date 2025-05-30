Land-for-job-scam: Lalu moves Delhi HC to quash case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to quash the FIR and three chargesheets filed by the CBI in the alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ scam. Yadav is also challenging the trial court’s orders taking cognisance of these chargesheets, calling them legally untenable.

The matter was taken up on Thursday by Justice Ravinder Dudeja, who briefly heard arguments from Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, and the CBI’s counsel. The next hearing date is yet to be fixed.

The CBI opposed the plea, alleging that Yadav had misused his position as the Railways Minister between 2004 and 2009 by facilitating jobs in exchange for land. The agency said it had followed due process, including compliance with Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.