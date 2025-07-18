DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Land-for-job scam: Supreme Court refuses to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu

Land-for-job scam: Supreme Court refuses to stay trial court proceedings against Lalu

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:08 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Lalu Prasad. PTI
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay trial court proceedings against former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the CBI’s land-for-jobs case.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh asked the Delhi High Court to expedite hearing on his plea for quashing of the CBI FIR.

The top court also granted exemption from appearance to Yadav before trial court in the case.

Advertisement

On May 29, the Delhi High Court said there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings.

The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav’s plea for quashing of the agency FIR and posted the hearing on August 12.

Advertisement

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo’s family or associates.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts