Last-minute relief for Paytm, customers can continue using app for payments

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, March 14
The National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday granted approval to Paytm-owner One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) to participate in UPI as a third-party application provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model.
The licence will allow Paytm’s customers to continue using its app for payments through India’s popular unified payment interface (UPI) after its banking arm Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) had been asked by the RBI to cease operations by March 15 over non-compliance with certain norms.
According to NPCI, four banks, namely Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and YES Bank, shall act as PSP (payment system provider) banks to the OCL.
YES Bank shall act as the merchant acquiring bank for the UPI merchants for the OCL. The OCL has also been advised to complete the migration for all existing handles and mandates to new PSP banks.
Allowed UPI operation via 4 banks
- Ensuring continuity in payment operations by Paytm users, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has allowed company to continue UPI transactions through four banks — SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank
- The decision comes a day before RBI’s March 15 deadline barring Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts
