Last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal shifted amid violence in Manipur

Imphal, September 3

The Manipur government has shifted the last of 10 Kuki families, comprising 24 members from Imphal's New Lambulane area where they had been living for decades and did not move elsewhere even after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur four months ago.

These families were taken to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district on the northern side of the Imphal valley early on Saturday, as they had become "vulnerable targets", an official said.

The last of 10 Kuki families were provided "safe passage" to Motbung, in Kangpokpi district, some 25 km from Imphal, he said. But Kuki families alleged they were forcibly evicted from their residences in the New Lambulane area to Motbung.

S Prim Vaiphei, one of the volunteers guarding the Kuki locality in the heart of Imphal, said a "team of uniformed armed personnel claiming to be acting under directions from the Home Department came to New Lambulane, Imphal, in the wee hours of September 2 and forcibly evicted the last remaining residents of the Kuki locality in Imphal from their homes".

Around 300 tribal families, who were living in the New Lambulane area, had earlier left the place in phases since the ethnic violence began on May 3.

