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Home / India / Last rites of 2 infants performed after 25 days

Last rites of 2 infants performed after 25 days

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:58 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Family members perform the last rites of two children killed in a bomb attack in April in Bishnupur. PTI
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Almost a month after two children, a five-year old boy and his six-months old sister were killed in a bomb explosion in Tronglaobi village in Manipur's Bishnupur district, their bodies were buried in the presence of their parents and other family members after 25 days on Saturday. The two chidren were killed in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi on April 7. However, the family had refused to perform the last rites, demanding justice and action against the perpetrators. The bodies were kept in the morgue for 25 days.

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The April 7 incident had also triggered widespread violent protests in five valley districts and the case was handed over to the NIA.

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On April 25, Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh had said that efforts were underway by agencies to find the perpetrators of the incident and were consistently in talks with the families of the deceased.

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