Terming the Opposition as the "regime change gang", Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said people of the country can never be misled by false narratives.

He also hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for predicting an ‘expiry date’ for the BJP, describing the comment as 'laughable'.

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Talking to the media, the minister said, “The Opposition is struggling because the country’s youth, farmers and women have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership”.

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He said this trust was not based on any fabricated narrative but had been built on work, commitment and the integrity of the leadership.

Chouhan said people have trusted the leadership that had raised India’s standing on the global stage and taught the country to move forward with confidence.

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He said India could no longer be misled by false narratives, intimidated by conspiracies or made to bow to ideas that sought to weaken the country.

He used the term ‘regime change gang’ for people whom he accused of attempting to create an atmosphere against the current leadership through false narratives and conspiracies.

However, he did not name any individual leader or political party.

Commenting on Rahul's remarks, Chouhan stated, “I find it laughable. Someone who has failed 99 times during the ‘quality checks’ of his own launch is now predicting an ‘expiry date’ for the BJP."

Gandhi made the prediction at a public rally in Margao, South Goa, on Sunday during the Goy Rakhonn Yatra, where he declared that the BJP’s 'expiry date' was approaching.

The Union minister emphasised that the BJP is more than a political party, calling it a movement dedicated to national reconstruction and the welfare of the poor, women, youth and farmers.

“The BJP is not merely a political party. It is a movement, a grand endeavour for national reconstruction. The BJP is committed to the welfare of the poor. It is a movement dedicated to the empowerment of mothers, sisters, the youth and farmers. Many have come and gone while harbouring such thoughts,” he added.

The Union minister asserted that the country’s honour and the future of its 140 crore citizens remained the government’s top priorities.

He added that public trust was the strength of a new India and was built through work, commitment and the integrity of leadership rather than publicity or allegations.

Chouhan said public trust was a wall against which the dreams of the ‘regime change gang’ repeatedly crumbled.

“The reason the regime change gang is unable to succeed is that the country’s youth, farmers, sisters, daughters and mothers have faith in their leadership. The people of the country trust the leadership that has raised India’s head high before the world, taught the country to move forward with confidence and stands firm in the face of every challenge,” he wrote in a post on X.

He added, “This is the strength of New India, this is the people’s trust, and this is the wall against which the dreams of the regime change gang repeatedly crumble.”