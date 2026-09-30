Lavasa terms SIR unfair, says new ‘relaxations’ bid to manage perception

Speaking to The Tribune, the retired Haryana-cadre IAS officer alleged that there were fundamental flaws in the exercise and there was no such term as SIR mentioned in any Act or rule.

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"The SIR is unfair and the 'relaxations' announced by the EC on September 26 are clearly an effort to manage public perception," he said.

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Lavasa further said, "Despite announcing that BLOs will visit every household to collect documents (from those voters who have been issued notices for being unmapped and logical discrepancies) and hearings will be conducted online, the harassment remains."

He said the fact that voters will still be summoned (though in exceptional circumstances as stated by the ECI on September 26 afte the full Commission's meeting) shows that problems remain in the exercise.

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"There are fundamental flaws in the entire exercise. How can an anomaly in spelling spotted in the rolls of 2002 or absence of name in the 2002 list, deny a voter's right under the present SIR?" Lavasa sought to know.

He even pointed out that the term SIR is actually not mentioned in any Act or rule, as only an 'intensive review' of voters' list is conducted either partially in a constituency or fully, under exceptional circumstances.

"SIR as a term is not mentioned in any Act or rule. It has been coined for this exercise. Intensive review is conducted for a part of a constituency or a constituency (as a whole) in case there has been a natural calamity or large scale displacement," Lavasa explained.

He informed that in the aftermath of a natural disaster if a large number of people have been displaced or gone missing, necessitating a fresh revision, then the Election Commission conducts an intensive review of voters' list in that particular region.

Referring to the Supreme Court upholding ECI's authority to conduct SIR, Lavasa said, "The Supreme Court had upheld EC's authority to hold SIR, but this right doesn't mean that it is fair."

The retired bureaucrat also highlighed a key point, saying that after all the inconvenience they have been put through, people have all the right to know the actual result of the SIR.

"People have every right to know what is the outcome of the entire exercise. They need to know what is the meaning of a pure electoral roll? People should know the outcome and to what extent the objectives have been achieved," he concluded.