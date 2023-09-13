Law to protect farmer rights model for entire world: President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Indian law which protects plant varieties and safeguards farmers’ interests can serve as a model for the world to emulate.

She was addressing the first-ever global symposium on farmers’ rights at the PUSA complex in the national capital.

Effective implementation Since the enactment of the PPVFR Act, the govt has worked diligently to ensure compliance. Ensuring effective implementation of plant variety rights for traditional and indigenous crops, is important. Narendra Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister

Referring to The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act which India brought way back in 2001, the President said the legislation is aligned to the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture and protects farmers.

“Such an Act can serve as an excellent model worthy of emulation for the entire world... under this law, India provides a range of rights to farmers that include use, reuse, save, share and sell the unbranded seeds of a registered variety. Besides, farmers can register their own varieties which get protection,” Murmu said, hailing the legislation for its potential to address climate change challenges. The President also took the occasion to stress the use of millets which are endowed with inherent tolerance and are equally nutritious. She said millets could be key in providing a solution to the food and health requirements of a large population and the declaration of 2023 as the Year of Millets by the UN is a step in that direction.

She said the farmers are bestowed with exceptional power and responsibility. “We must all appreciate farmers’ endeavour to protect and revive many varieties of plants and species whose existence is crucial to all of us,” the President noted.

Stressing India is endowed with the widest range of plants and species, she said: “This rich agro-biodiversity of India has been a treasure trove for the global community at large. Our farmers have toiled and conserved local varieties of plants, domesticated wild plants and nurtured traditional varieties.”

