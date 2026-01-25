DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Law without compassion becomes tyranny, compassion without law becomes chaos: CJI Surya Kant

Law without compassion becomes tyranny, compassion without law becomes chaos: CJI Surya Kant

Addressing a drug abuse awareness programme in Goa, the Chief Justice of India stressed that substance abuse must be treated as a social, psychological and medical issue, not merely a criminal one

article_Author
PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 02:31 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Law Without Compassion Is Tyranny, Compassion Without Law Is Chaos: CJI Surya Kant.
Advertisement

Law without compassion becomes tyranny and compassion without law becomes chaos, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Addressing the concluding function of the 30-day special awareness campaign of the Goa State Legal Service Authority on drug abuse, the CJI said one should recognise that substance abuse is not merely a criminal problem, but a social, psychological and medical one which requires consultative action and not retributive rhetoric.

Advertisement

The month-long campaign on drug abuse has clearly managed to capture this ethos, he added.

Advertisement

“I would also want to speak about the crucial interplay of legal system and social change. In the last four decades, I have watched the evolution of our justice delivery system. I have seen it recognise that law without compassion becomes tyranny and compassion without law becomes chaos,” the CJI asserted.

“The campaign against drug abuse has spoken to students without speaking down to them. The campaign has sensitised the people without instilling fear in their mind,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

Referring to the video that was played during the event, which showed rehabilitated youths, the CJI said it has given a voice to those whom society had written off.

Their testimony is more powerful than any pamphlet at this stage, he emphasised.

“Drug abuse does not arrive with noise or warning. It slips quite into our homes, classrooms, and community, eroding potential future. Drug abuse does not only spoil individuals but society itself,” the CJI said.

Speaking about Goa, he said the state’s spirit is embedded not only in the buildings and street corners, but in every citizen and resident, all of whom seem to carry DNA Goa as antiquity, resilience, and beauty.

“This is what Goa stands for. For preservation, heritage, and pride in our identity,” the CJI said.

Among those who attended the programme held at Kala Academy here included Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Supreme Court’s Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice Manmohan as well Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts