Lawrence Bishnoi chargesheeted in heroin haul case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Over a year after 39 kg of heroin was seized by the Gujrat Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a supplementary chargesheet against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA special court, Ahmedabad, highlighting Bishnoi’s alleged role in the case. It has invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Gujrat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had registered an FIR in the case in September 2022 after the drug seizure. The NIA took over the probe in August this year as the case had wider countrywide implications of gangster-drug smuggler nexus.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the heroin was meant to be transported to northern states like Delhi and Punjab by road with the help of two Delhi residents--Sartaj Malik and Jaggi Singh alias Virpal Singh--who were supposed to receive the contraband. They were arrested later.

In 2021 as well, Bishnoi's name had figured in a similar drug trafficking case busted by the ATS when the agency seized over 100 kg of heroin. The probe revealed the alleged involvement of Bishnoi’s associates who were supposed to receive the consignment.

