Lawyer seeks protection for runaway couple from Supreme Court, CJI asks her to move Delhi HC

A woman lawyer on Friday sought protection for a runaway couple from the Supreme Court, which asked her to approach the Delhi High Court for the relief.

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Interestingly, the lawyer told a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that she had found the young couple in the top court parking lot.

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Mentioning the petition seeking protection for the runaway couple from their families, she said the couple feared serious harm from their parents, who allegedly intended to punish them severely for their relationship.

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The couple came to the Supreme Court under the mistaken belief, influenced by social media reels, that they could get married within the court premises and receive immediate protection from the Chief Justice of India, she submitted.

The lawyer alleged that she escorted the couple to the Tilak Marg police station, where, instead of offering protection, the police attempted to detain them.

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However, the bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, asked her to approach the Delhi High Court.

The CJI said if the high court failed to provide relief to the couple, they could come back to the top court. He said the top court would communicate with the Registrar (Judicial) of the high court to facilitate appropriate consideration of the matter.

The CJI wondered why litigants wanted to bypass the jurisdiction of high courts in such matters.

“Why this step-motherly treatment to Article 226 jurisdiction (of high courts)?” the CJI asked. He said as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he had handled many such cases in the past.