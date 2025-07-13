DT
Home / India / Lawyer shot dead in Patna's Sultanganj, third such incident in a week

Lawyer shot dead in Patna's Sultanganj, third such incident in a week

Police seize 3 bullet shells from the scene and are investigating the motive behind the murder and identities of the assailants
ANI
Patna, Updated At : 08:57 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar. ANI
Armed assailants gunned down a lawyer in Patna's Sultanganj area on Sunday, police said.

Jitendra Mahato, 58, succumbed to his injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The killing comes close on the heels of the recent murders of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka and another individual in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar, intensifying opposition’s criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led government over rising crime in the state.

Meanwhile, the police are present at the scene, and an investigation is under way.

SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, said Mahato was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Patna and succumbed to his injuries.

Police seized three bullet shells from the scene and are investigating the motive behind the murder and identities of the assailants. FSL teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage is being examined.

"Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the PMCH, where he died. The family said that he used to come here every day to have tea. Today, he came here to have tea and was shot while returning. Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. The identities of the criminals and their motive are being investigated. FSL teams, local police and the SDO were called after I learned about the incident. The CCTV cameras are being examined. The case is being investigated from every angle," he said.

Preliminary information shows the deceased was a lawyer who had not been practising for the past two years.

