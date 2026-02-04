DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Lawyers, litigants throng CJI’s courtroom to see West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee argue in SIR case

Lawyers, litigants throng CJI’s courtroom to see West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee argue in SIR case

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on February 9 and according to sources, Banerjee may appear in the apex court again

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

Scores of lawyers and litigants thronged the hallowed precincts of the CJI’s courtroom on Wednesday to witness the rare occasion of a chief minister, Mamata Banerjee in this case, putting forwards arguments before an apex court bench.

Advertisement

Banerjee did so on Wednesday in a case filed in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Clad in a traditional white saree along with a black scarf, the West Bengal Chief Minister reached the Supreme Court’s gate around 10 am flanked by her lawyers, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee.

Advertisement

According to sources, the Chief Minister had already applied for and granted the entry pass by the apex court registry to enter the premises.

The moment she entered the court complex, the waiting mediapersons merrily clicked her pictures and shot videos on their mobile phones.

Advertisement

Entering the elevator, the TMC supremo did not answer the mediapersons’ query as to whether she would advance the submissions herself.

At around 10.05 am, Banerjee, along with her lawyers, entered the Chief Justice of India’s courtroom and sat on a chair in the visitors’ gallery.

She was seen in the first row meant for lawyers at 12.55 pm, when the CJI-led bench commenced the hearing on her petition.

For some time, senior advocate Shyam Divan argued for her and later, Banerjee sought permission from the bench to put forward the arguments herself, which was granted.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on February 9 and according to sources, Banerjee may appear in the apex court again.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts