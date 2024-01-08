 Leaders empower those around them, influence extends beyond parade grounds: IAF chief to NCC cadets : The Tribune India

Leaders empower those around them, influence extends beyond parade grounds: IAF chief to NCC cadets

'Our nation is a mosaic of different cultures, languages, and customs, which converge into a shared commitment towards preserving democracy and inclusive progress'

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets attend the NCC Republic Day camp in New Delhi on Monday. ANI photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 8

True leaders empower those around them and their influence extends far beyond parade grounds, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari told NCC cadets on Monday, urging them to join the armed forces and live a life of "unity and discipline".

Addressing the cadets at the NCC R-Day Camp 2024 here, Chaudhari also underlined that Republic Day is a "reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and aspirations" that have shaped India's journey as a democratic republic.

The camp was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 5. It will culminate on January 28.

"Our nation is a mosaic of different cultures, languages, and customs, which converge into a shared commitment towards preserving democracy and inclusive progress," the IAF chief said.

"As a premier uniform youth organisation of our country, the National Cadet Corps has contributed significantly in transforming the lives of millions by inculcating the quality of discipline, leadership, camaraderie, team spirit, adventure, and national integration," he said.

NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh was present on the occasion.

A total of 2,274 cadets will take part in the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024, which will see enhanced participation of female cadets, Singh said on January 3.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also asserted that discipline, a cornerstone of the NCC's ethos, is not merely a set of rules but a way of life.

"It is a conscious choice to adhere to a code of conduct, to prioritise duty over convenience, and to exhibit restraint even in the face of challenges. In cultivating discipline, you are not just shaping your destiny, but contributing to the larger tapestry of a disciplined and orderly society," he said.

'Unity and Discipline' is the motto of the NCC.

"Leadership, another key facet of your NCC training, is not confined to rank or hierarchy. It is about inspiring others through your actions, fostering esprit de corps, and looking after those placed under you. Remember, true leaders empower those around them and their influence extends far beyond parade grounds," the IAF chief added.

He also praised the legacy of the NCC and the values it ingrains among cadets.

"I am aware that many of you want to join the armed forces. It is undoubtedly one of the best professions today, offering a quality life full of adventure and action. I call upon you to join the armed forces and live a life full of unity and discipline, the motto of the National Cadet Corps," Chaudhari said.

India will on January 26 mark the 75th anniversary of its Republic Day.

The IAF chief said the Republic Day holds "profound significance and so does this Republic Day camp".

"It is a reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and aspirations that have shaped our journey as a democratic republic. Remember that you are a part, and an integrated part of this narrative, contributing to the ongoing saga of a vibrant and resilient India," he added.

"Selflessness is the third pillar of the NCC's philosophy. It is a quality that separates you from the rest of the country," Chaudhari said.

"You will cherish the time spent here not just for the memories, but also for the personal growth and resilience the NCC has imbibed in you," he added.

The IAF chief extended the cadets his best wishes for the new year and said he was looking forward to hosting them later at the Air House in Delhi.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday addressed a group of cadets during a function at the NCC R-Day Camp and asserted that the Corps has consistently produced dedicated and determined bravehearts who "excel in the service of Bharat".

