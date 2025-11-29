DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Leadership row: Shivakumar reaches Siddaramaiah's residence for breakfast meeting

Leadership row: Shivakumar reaches Siddaramaiah's residence for breakfast meeting

The Congress high command on Friday intervened and asked the two leaders to resolve the issue by talking to each other

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:42 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, at the former's residence 'Kaveri', in Bengaluru, Saturday, November 29, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence 'Kaveri' for a breakfast meeting intended to break the logjam over the leadership issue.

Advertisement

While Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he has got a mandate to remain as the chief minister for a full five-year term, Shivakumar has claimed that he was promised that he will be made the CM after two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

Advertisement

The issue of change of leadership had been going on for the past two months but intensified after November 20 when the Congress government completed two-and-half years.

Advertisement

The Congress high command on Friday intervened and asked the two leaders to resolve the issue by talking to each other.

Accordingly, Siddaramaiah on Friday invited his deputy to come home for a breakfast meeting.

Advertisement

Before leaving for the CM's residence, Shivakumar declined to comment and said he would speak after coming out of Siddaramaiah's residence.

Sources in the CMO said idli, vada, sambar, chutney and uppittu (Upma) are on the menu for breakfast.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts