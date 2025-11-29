Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence 'Kaveri' for a breakfast meeting intended to break the logjam over the leadership issue.

Advertisement

While Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he has got a mandate to remain as the chief minister for a full five-year term, Shivakumar has claimed that he was promised that he will be made the CM after two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

Advertisement

The issue of change of leadership had been going on for the past two months but intensified after November 20 when the Congress government completed two-and-half years.

Advertisement

The Congress high command on Friday intervened and asked the two leaders to resolve the issue by talking to each other.

Accordingly, Siddaramaiah on Friday invited his deputy to come home for a breakfast meeting.

Advertisement

Before leaving for the CM's residence, Shivakumar declined to comment and said he would speak after coming out of Siddaramaiah's residence.

Sources in the CMO said idli, vada, sambar, chutney and uppittu (Upma) are on the menu for breakfast.