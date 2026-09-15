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Home / India / Leading chip makers to gather at Semicon

Leading chip makers to gather at Semicon

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India-2026 on September 17, kicking off three days of high-level deliberations, industry engagement and exhibitions showcasing India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. The event will bring together more than 600 exhibitors, 300 international companies and delegations from over 40 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sweden and the Netherlands.

SEMICON will adopt a comprehensive value-chain approach, highlighting the entire semiconductor journey, from materials and manufacturing to advanced packaging, chip design, electronics and systems. Around 40 startups will participate in the startup pavilion, while the workforce development pavilion will focus on talent, skills and career opportunities in the microelectronics sector.

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