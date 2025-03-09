DT
PT
Home / India / Leaking gas pipeline catches fire in Mumbai, 3 injured

Leaking gas pipeline catches fire in Mumbai, 3 injured

Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:44 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Photo is for representational purpose.
Three persons suffered burn injuries after a leaking gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area on Sunday, an official said. Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he added.

The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the MGL, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, a fire official said. It was a "level-one" fire which was confined to two moving vehicles, he said.

A two-wheeler rider, Arvindkumar Kaithal (21), suffered 30 to 40 per cent burns; another biker Aman Harishankar Saroj (22), sustained 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries; and an auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Kailas Gupta (52) suffered 20 per cent burns, he said.

A water tanker, a fire engine and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 1.34 am, the official said. The three injured persons were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari for treatment. However, Kaithal and Saroj took discharge against medical advice, the official said.

In its statement, the MGL said the gas pipeline was damaged due to the JCB's (earth-excavating machine) impact during unauthorised and uncontrolled digging yesterday night, leading to the fire. The gas supply was stopped for repair work of the pipeline, it said. "Unfortunately, three persons were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital," the statement read.

With the support of the Mumbai fire brigade, the situation was under control and the rectification work was in progress, it said. The authorities concerned, including police, are investigating the incident to find out the persons and agencies involved.

To avoid such incidents, the MGL has been constantly coordinating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and holding discussions with its senior officials.

Additionally, a dedicated number — 1800 2100 2100 — has been set up where the public can notify the MGL about uncontrolled digging and ensure safety of the people, the statement added.

