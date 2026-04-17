Learn manners of speaking in Parliament from Priyanka: Shah to Rahul

Hours after Rahul Gandhi used unsavoury references for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked him in the Lok Sabha and asked him to learn some manners of speaking from his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other MPs of his party.

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“What kind of language was used in this House? Words like ‘kaayar’, phrases like ‘surrendered’, references like ‘you are scared of me’. The leader of opposition has a tea biscuit party on the stairs of the Lok Sabha. Does he think the country is not watching or people are not listening? Sometimes he gives a flying kiss, sometimes he winks in the House. He ought to learn the manner and style of speaking in Parliament from other members of his party or at least from Priyanka Gandhi. Sharpness and rudeness of expression does not win hearts. By these utterances, you are presenting before the country the real face of yourself and your party,” Shah said, attacking Gandhi.

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Many of Gandhi’s remarks about the Prime Minister were expunged from the House records earlier on Friday. Speaker Om Birla ordered their removal after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the references and asked Gandhi to apologise.