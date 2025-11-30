'Learn Tamil during Kashi-Tamil Sangamam': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to participate in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam at Varanasi and avail an opportunity to learn Tamil.

Advertisement

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, Modi said the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will commence on December 2 at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

Advertisement

"This year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has a very interesting theme: Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam," Modi said, describing the event as the confluence of the world's oldest language and one of the world's oldest cities. He said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has become an important platform for all of those who are attached to the Tamil language.

Advertisement

"Whenever one speaks to the people of Kashi… they always say that they enjoy being a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Here they get the opportunity to learn something new and meet new people," the Prime Minister said.

He said the people of Kashi are very eager to welcome their brothers and sisters from Tamil Nadu with full enthusiasm.

Advertisement

"I urge all of you to be a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Along with this, do consider other platforms as well, that strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the people in Puducherry and the Malabar coast were delighted at the naming of naval ship INS Mahe, a place that has rich historical heritage.

"Many in Kerala and Tamil Nadu noted that the warship's crest resembles the traditional flexible sword of Urumi and Kalaripayattu," he said, adding that it was a matter of pride that the Indian Navy was rapidly moving towards self-reliance.

The Prime Minister also recalled his recent visit to South Africa for the G-20 summit and said the sentiment of 'Vocal for Local' was reflected in the gifts he presented to world leaders.

"During the G-20, I presented a bronze statue of Nataraja to the president of South Africa. This is a wonderful example of Chola-era craftsmanship, rooted in the cultural heritage of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu," he said.

"The Prime Minister of Canada was presented with a silver horse replica. It showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Prime Minister of Japan was presented with a silver Buddha replica. It showcases the intricacies of the renowned silver crafts of Telangana and Karimnagar. The Prime Minister of Italy was gifted a silver mirror with floral motifs. This also showcases the traditional metal craftsmanship of Karimnagar," Modi said.

"I presented the prime minister of Australia with a brass urli, an exquisite craft from Mannar, Kerala. My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans," he said.