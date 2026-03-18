Left Front releases first list of 192 candidates

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front has released its first list of 192 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, which includes 20 women candidates. The alliance comprises the CPM along with the Communist Party of India (CPI), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Marxist Forward Bloc (MFB) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

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Notable candidates in the list include Faiyaz Khan (CPM) from Kolkata Port, Paramita Roy from Beleghata, Suman Bandyopadhyay from Barrackpore, Sabina Yasmin from Kaliganj, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya from Jadavpur and Mayukh Biswas from the Dum Dum Assembly constituency.

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The Left Front has also launched its election campaign in full swing, signalling its intent to make a strong presence in the electoral battle.