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Home / India / Left parties condemn Jantar Mantar de-notification, demand withdrawal of order

Left parties condemn Jantar Mantar de-notification, demand withdrawal of order

CPI, CPI-M criticised the decision; CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby stated Modi-Shah-Bhagwat trio are wrong if they think they can diffuse protests

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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CPI-M leader M.A. Baby. Image credit/PTI
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Left parties have condemned the Delhi Police’s decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, calling for the withdrawal of the order and an end to what they described as the suppression of peaceful demonstrations.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) criticised the decision amid continuing protests over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and allegations of irregularities in voter-list revisions.

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The Election Commission and the BJP have faced criticism over the issue, while the allegations have been disputed.

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CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby stated that by denotifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, if the “Modi-Shah-Bhagawat trio” think that they can diffuse protests and make them invisible, they are wrong.

“Such moves further expose the BJP led union government’s intolerance of dissent and its contempt for the constitutional right to peaceful protests. Their undemocratic and authoritarian measures will only fan public anger against their anti-people policies. They want to render public dissent invisible and politically ineffective,” he said in a post on X.

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Baby asserted that Jantar Mantar will continue to remain as the place of protests for the public. “We will resist all efforts to stop this, at any cost!”, he added.

The party demanded the immediate withdrawal of what it called an “anti-democratic order” and an end to the criminalisation of peaceful protest.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar objected to the reported insistence that journalists must have Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation to cover the protests. He argued that PIB accreditation could not be treated as a prerequisite for practising journalism or as a licence to report from public spaces.

The controversy comes amid heightened political tensions following protests against the revision of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Jantar Mantar has served for years as a prominent venue for demonstrations by political parties, trade unions, farmers’ organisations, students and civil society groups.

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