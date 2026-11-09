Legal action after UK school prevents British-Hindu boy from wearing 'tilak' to class

A dispute involving a nine-year-old British Hindu boy, who was withdrawn from his primary school in London after being prevented from wearing a tilak on his forehead, has led his parents to take legal action in the UK High Court.

The boy, belonging to the Swaminarayan faith tradition, had attended Vicar's Green Primary School in west London since 2021 and worn his sacred religious marking known as the Tilak-Chandlo.

However, in late 2025, the school objected, leading to a dispute that eventually resulted in his parents withdrawing him from the school and pursuing legal proceedings.

"As parents, it has been heartbreaking to see our son go through this simply because he wanted to practice his faith," the parents said in a statement released by their legal team this weekend.

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"He had worn his Tilak-Chandlo to school for years without difficulty, and we never imagined that something so sacred to our family would become a source of distress," they said.

"Our son was just an ordinary little boy who enjoyed learning and spending time with his friends. His religious marking did not hurt anyone or prevent him from being a good pupil.

"We have always taught our children to respect every religion, and we simply ask that the same respect be shown to ours. We hope that no other child will have to choose between their education and their faith," they added.

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The family is represented by Ashray Law, which has brought the proceedings alleging religious discrimination under the UK's Equality Act 2010 and breaches of rights protected by the Human Rights Act 1998.

The case filed in the High Court of England and Wales, seeking 25,000 pounds in damages, is ongoing, and the allegations remain in dispute.

"This case goes beyond one child or one school. It raises important questions about religious freedom and equality in British education," said Ambrish Limbachia, Director of Ashray Law.

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"No child should feel compelled to choose between their faith and their education. We hope these proceedings will help clarify the rights of children from all religious backgrounds," he said.

The Tilak-Chandlo, a U-shaped marking usually made from sandalwood paste with a small red circle of kumkum powder in the centre, is symbolic of devotion to God and humility for followers of the Swaminarayan faith.

The family alleges that following the school's objections to this marking, the boy was repeatedly questioned by staff about his religious practice and restricted from participating in certain school activities.

The school has publicly disputed allegations of discrimination, maintaining that it acted sensitively, recognised the family's religious beliefs and offered alternative arrangements, which the parents did not accept.

Vicar's Green Primary School has stressed that it values and respects the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds in its community, with the policy designed to "promote cohesion, fairness, equality and a shared sense of belonging while preventing division or disruption within the school community".

The parents of the schoolboy are being backed in their legal challenge by interfaith initiative Action for Harmony.

Nitin Palan, Head of Action for Harmony, added: "Religious equality must extend to all communities, including Hindu children whose traditions and beliefs are an important part of their identity.

"Action for Harmony is proud to support this legal action, not to create division, but to promote understanding, fairness and equal treatment for everyone, and we hope this case will help establish an important principle."