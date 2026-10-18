Less pes(tea)cide: FSSAI proposes residue limits for two agrochemicals

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed limits on the amount of two pesticides — acetamiprid and imidacloprid — that can be present in tea.

The two approved pesticides — acetamiprid and imidacloprid are among the most effective molecules for controlling major tea pests, but the absence of notified maximum residue limits has led to uncertainty in their use. In July, the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations wrote to the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda, seeking his intervention for early notification of maximum residue limits of two pesticides.

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Maximum residue limits specify the highest legally permitted concentration of pesticide residues in food commodities.