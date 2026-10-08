Lesser-known Rupsi, Malvan make big leap on Indian travellers’ 2027 wishlist

Little-known Rupsi in Assam has emerged as the second top trending destination among Indian travellers for 2027, outshining several established global hotspots, while scenic coastal Malvan in Maharashtra also features among the top five, according to Skyscanner’s latest ‘Travel Trends Report’.

The annual report, released on Thursday, offers insights into the evolving preferences of Indian travellers, their key motivations, and the destinations witnessing the sharpest rise in travel interest as they plan their holidays for 2027.

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“Rupsi has recorded a remarkable ‘502 per cent’ rise in searches, placing it second on the global list of trending destinations, while Malvan ranks fourth with a ‘258 per cent’ increase,” noted the report.

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Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan tops the list with a 748 per cent rise in travel interest, followed by Assam’s Rupsi, Okinawa in Japan (279 per cent), and Malvan in Maharashtra.

Other rising destinations include Tirana in Albania and Podgorica in Montenegro, both recording a 237 per cent increase, followed by Sandakan in Malaysia (189 per cent) and Pokhara in Nepal (166 per cent).

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The findings highlight how Indian travellers are increasingly looking beyond conventional hotspots, with lesser-known destinations and immersive experiences gaining traction as travellers seek greater value and more meaningful journeys.

According to the report, based on the inputs by 2,000 Indian travellers, 88 per cent of Indians plan to holiday abroad the same amount or more than they did in 2026, while only 5 per cent expect to travel abroad less.

Indians are also continuing to book relatively close to departure, with the average booking window standing at just 28 days.

Gen Z is emerging as the strongest driver of the international travel boom, with 63 per cent planning more overseas holidays in 2027 compared with 2026. The generation is also prioritising international experiences, with 57 per cent planning to spend more on flights.

“What we’re seeing is this shift towards intentional travel play out clearly in India. Travellers are increasingly looking beyond the transaction and thinking more carefully about the value they gain from every journey,” said Neel Ghose, travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner India.

“With travel searches from India up ‘22 per cent’ year-on-year, people are not only exploring familiar and new destinations but are increasingly starting their planning with an open mind, using discovery-led tools and searches to explore what is possible before deciding where to go,” he added.

The 2027 report also identifies several emerging travel behaviours, including “Signal Severance”, where travellers are seeking to disconnect from their phones, “Pilgra-merch”, where location-exclusive purchases become a reason to travel, and “Grand Odysseys”, reflecting growing interest in history, mythology and architecture.

Other travel trends are “Gym-cation”, reflecting a growing preference for holidays that combine travel with fitness and wellness; “Sound Bound”, which is taking music-focused travel beyond traditional concert venues; and “Currency Chasers”, highlighting the growing importance of currency value in destination choices.

The report also highlights the growing influence of social media and AI on travel discovery, with YouTube (78 per cent) and Instagram (69 per cent) emerging as the top sources of travel inspiration for Indians, followed by Facebook (51 per cent).

Nearly three in 10, or 30 per cent, are already turning to AI chatbots and tools for travel inspiration.