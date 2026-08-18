“Ask him to collect left over of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now,” ran the chilling digital goodbye message sent by Twisha Sharma to her sister-in-law minutes before she is alleged to have hanged herself using a gymnastics rope.

Advertisement

A CBI chargesheet, filed on Monday before a designated court in Bhopal, said that the message sent by the 34-year-old former model at 9.36 pm on May 12 became the centrepiece of the investigation, exposing the harrowing “mental torture” allegedly inflicted by her husband and mother-in-law that drove her to commit suicide.

Advertisement

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who is also a retired district judge, invoking Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to inflicting cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman, abetment to suicide and common intention against them.

Advertisement

The 31-page chargesheet with annexure running into hundreds of pages gives a chronicle of domestic and psychological torture allegedly inflicted on Twisha by Samarth and Giribala in six months of marriage.

The agency is still awaiting complete forensic extraction of Twisha and Samarth's phones and DVR of the CCTVs in Giribala Singh's home in Bhopal, which would have captured the incidents of May 12 when Twisha took the extreme step of hanging herself using a gymnastics rope.

Advertisement

The post-mortem and subsequently a board of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi have concurred with the opinion that it was a case of suicide.

“The cause of death is asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging, which is suicidal in manner, produced by the examined ligature material, the gymnastic belt with a ring. No other injuries of medico-legal importance found on the body of the deceased suggestive of assault/scuffle prior to death,” according to the charge sheet.

The text message sent from Twisha's iPhone to her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol minutes before she took the step of ending her life, driven allegedly by a “wall of silence” and relentless psychological abuse, became her last words on an evening dominated by a flurry of calls between various individuals, according to the CBI chargesheet filed on Monday before a Bhopal Special Court.

Earlier in the day on May 12, Samarth, after persuasion from her mother, visited a doctor for family consultation. Later in the afternoon, Twisha went to a beauty parlour. When she returned, she found that Giribala and Samarth were walking outside their home and she wanted to join them, but they were allegedly not keen on it.

The digital trail of messages and calls began at 7.51 pm, when Twisha called Abrol, alleging that Samarth was pressuring her to transfer a Rs 20 lakh investment to invest in the Chinese stock market, which she had refused.

In total, the night saw more than 34 attempted exchanges between the two families as Twisha's mother desperately tried to reach Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh, to intervene, the CBI said in its chargesheet.

The exchanges showed that the situation was turning volatile by 9.20 pm, when Twisha called Abrol again crying and alleging that she had requested Samarth to sleep in a separate bedroom because of her “back pain”, resulting in a violent outburst from Samarth and then the call ended abruptly.

When Abrol attempted to call back at 9.29 pm, Twisha was only sobbing before the line got disconnected again.

At 9.36 pm, she sent one last message to Abrol: “Ask him to collect left over of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now.”

The CCTV footage from the residence captured her going alone towards the terrace at 9.40 pm, followed by a final WhatsApp call to her father a minute later at 9:41 pm.

Twisha's father found her crying, complaining that Samarth had become “very aggressive and violent” and pleading for her family to come to Bhopal immediately.

Her final outbound call was to her mother, Rekha Rani Sharma, at 10.05 pm when she described Samarth's aggression again before the call was disconnected.

After that, Rekha Rani made multiple calls to Twisha but it went unanswered, and Samarth and Giribala Singh also did not respond to multiple calls made by her.

The agency said Giribala did not answer her calls until 10.10 pm. Rekha Rani told Giribala that Twisha was crying a lot, following which the retired judge left her room to check on Twisha at 10.16 pm, according to visuals captured on the CCTV.

After finding the ground floor empty, she called Twisha's phone at 10.18 pm, which remained unanswered.

Five minutes later, Samarth and his mother were seen on camera heading toward the terrace where Twisha was found hanging by a “gymnastic belt”.

Samarth took her to AIIMS-Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm, according to the FIR.

The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought dead to the hospital, after which a medico-legal case was registered, the FIR said.