Let nobody be left out of growth cycle, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the aim of the Viksit Bharat Yatra is to reach the last person who, due to some reason, has been deprived of the schemes of the Central Government.

Virtually addressing the beneficiaries of the initiative, the Prime Minister said this proactive outreach to people was meant to assure them that the government schemes were available to all and without any favour or discrimination.

“I am searching for people who have been left out,” he added. The Prime Minister highlighted that “it has not been even 50 days since the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra started, but till now this Yatra has reached 2.25 lakh villages. This is a record in itself.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Narendra Modi