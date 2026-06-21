‘Let us make health and mindfulness a priority’: CJI Surya Kant

Noting that yoga offered a timeless framework for finding stillness in an otherwise chaotic world, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday advised judges, lawyers and court staff to make health a priority.

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“Let this day be the starting point for a healthier routine, whether that means ten minutes of morning meditation or a short stretching routine evening after work… Let us make health and mindfulness a priority, not just today, but every day,” the CJI said as he performed Yoga at the Supreme Court premises to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day.

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Addressing judges, lawyers and court staff – who also performed yoga during a programme based on the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’—the CJI said demands of daily life within the administration of justice were relentless.

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“For centuries, our civilisational wisdom has emphasised that true wellness is never just about physical fitness. It is about a harmonious alignment between the mind, the body, and the spirit. Yoga is the practical vehicle for that philosophy, offering a timeless framework to find stillness in an otherwise chaotic world,” he said.

CJI Kant said the annual International Yoga Day event has rightly found a permanent place on the calendar, but beyond its official designation, what’s truly being celebrated was an intrinsic piece of Indian heritage.

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“We deal with high volumes of work, tight deadlines, and the constant pressure that comes with supporting the administration of justice. This environment inevitably takes a toll on our mental clarity and physical vitality. In such a scenario, it is easy to neglect our health when professional responsibilities take over,” the CJI said, emphasising the importance of yoga at the workplace.

CJI Kant said it’s a common misconception that yoga requires perfect flexibility or hours of free time.

“I am myself still a learner when it comes to yoga, yet I can say with certainty that even a few minutes of conscious breathing or basic stretching can dramatically alter how you handle stress. It stabilises the mind, improves focus, and builds the physical resilience we need to sustain our demanding schedules. Nurturing our well-being is not a luxury; it is a necessary investment in ourselves and in the institution we serve,” he said.

“International Yoga Day is an excellent opportunity to spark a transition, a moment to step onto the mat and commit to making this a regular habit. True benefits do not come from a once-a-year exercise; they come from consistency. Let this day be the starting point for a healthier routine, whether that means ten minutes of morning meditation or a short stretching routine evening after work,” he said.