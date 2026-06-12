Letter from rebel TMC MPs surfaces; Kakoli, Yusuf Pathan and Saayoni Ghosh among 19 names in list

A letter has surfaced bearing the purported signatures of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs which was reportedly sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

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According to news agencies, the letter dated May 18 has the 'signatures' of 19 out of 20 MPs including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Yusuf Pathan and Saayoni Ghosh.

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Meanwhile, sources from the Mamata Banerjee's office have dismissed the letter as "fake" and held the BJP responsible for this. They said that BJP can "go to any extent" to weaken the party.

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According to the letter, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has mentioned "Chief Whip" in front of her name. It may be mentioned, that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had replaced Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar with Kalyan Banerjee as the party's Lok Sabha Chief Whip. The former Chief Minister had even shot a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 20 informing about the decision.

The other rebel MPs who have reportedly signed the letter are Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

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Meanwhile, TMC posters have been removed from Partha Bhowmick's official residence. Bhowmick is one of the rebel MPs. According to sources, the party was using the official residence of Bhowmick as its office, but has now shifted to the South Avenue address. They said that the South Avenue office was undergoing renovation and it has now been completed.

So far, three Rajya Sabha Members -- Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prashant Chik Baraik have already stepped down as members of the Upper House. In a fresh problem for the TMC, Mamata Banerjee loyalist Kalyan Banerjee has asked the former West Bengal Chief Minister to "choose between him and Abhishek Banerjee" as her nephew is responsible to the destruction of the party.