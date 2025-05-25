DT
LIC sets Guinness record for most policies in 24 hours

LIC sets Guinness record for most policies in 24 hours

On January 20, 4,52,839 agents of LIC successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Saturday said it has earned a Guinness World Record title for most life insurance policies sold in 24 hours.

This historic achievement, verified by Guinness World Records, recognises the extraordinary performance of the corporation’s dedicated agency network on January 20, 2025, the LIC said in a statement.

On January 20, 4,52,839 agents of LIC successfully completed and issued an astounding 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India, it noted.

This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within 24 hours, it said.

“It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families,” the statement said.

LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty had urged every agent to complete at least one policy on “Mad Million Day” on January 20.

Mohanty thanked all customers, agents and employees for making ‘Mad Million Day’ historic.

