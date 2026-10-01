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Home / India / 'Lifelong learner, father' — Who is pilot Smit Machchhar, hailed by world leaders as 'hero', after flydubai ordeal

'Lifelong learner, father' — Who is pilot Smit Machchhar, hailed by world leaders as 'hero', after flydubai ordeal

The Mumbai native was critically assaulted and covered in blood when he managed to open the cockpit door

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:02 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Captain Smit Machchar. Image credit: X/@IsraelMFA
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World leaders Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Netanyahu may have hailed him as a “hero”, but for Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, he can perhaps be best described as an airline captain, lifelong learner, father and someone who helps others fly higher.

Captain Smit Machchar displayed courage even when he was stabbed and managed to save passengers onboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which his co-pilot was allegedly trying to crash on Wednesday.

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The Mumbai native was critically assaulted and covered in blood when he managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed the crew and passengers on the aircraft to overpower the accused co-pilot, and other pilots travelling as passengers help in stabilising the aircraft in time.

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According to his Linkedin profile, he has been working with flydubai since June 2022.

Earlier, he was a Commander at SpiceJet Limited for over 11 years.

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Despite his rich career in aviation, his educational qualifications tell his passion took a sharp detour growing up.

Before pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration student from Welingkar Institute of Management, he completed his Diploma in Man-Made Textile Chemistry, Apparel and Textiles from SASMIRA Institute of Man-Made Textiles.

Reports say he was in his late teens when he attended a seminar on aviation that sowed the seed of flying much higher.

According to his childhood friend Prateek Gandhi, even as a young boy, Machchar was very calm and composed. "He was the most sorted out kind of a kid in our housing society," said Gandhi, who recalled playing cricket with Smit in childhood.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X. "In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him a "true hero".

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