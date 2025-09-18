Light at last! Thane hamlet illuminated for the first time in 78 years

A remote hamlet in tribal-dominated Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district has received electricity for the first time, bringing an end to 78 years of darkness post-Independence and triggering joyous celebrations among its residents.

A senior official with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL or Mahavitaran), Kalyan region, said a new 63 KVA transformer has been installed in the hamlet, Varaswadi, and it became operational on Thursday (September 18), supplying power to homes of its residents and street lights for the first time.

The arrival of power sparked an outpouring of joy among the predominantly tribal residents.

Varaswadi, a small settlement with just 60 residents, is located 3.5km away from its main village of Fugale.

"Today, our village has got new enthusiasm as it got electricity for the first time. The darkness has gone away and now development of the village will accelerate along with education of our children," said local resident Rama Aghan.

Villagers burst crackers and cheered loudly as their homes finally lit up.

The residents thanked a tribal organisation, whose office-bearers and members visited the settlement in 2020 and began a sustained campaign to get electricity connections.