‘Like it that way’: PM Modi to G20 staffers in front, as ministers take back benches

Says ‘hum sab mazdoor hain.. main bada, aap chhotey’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ground level functionaries of G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, September 22, 2023. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 22

Union ministers and secretaries seated in rear rows and G20 staffers and functionaries in the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening interacted with the entire ground staff that made the recent G20 Leaders Summit a success.

Speaking to functionaries at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister, referring to the seating arrangement, said, “This is how I like it.”

Modi lauded the unsung efforts of G20 ground staffers -- waiters, drivers, florists, security personnel, caterers, cops -- in making the event a success and told them, “Hum sab mazdoor hain.. aap chhote mazdoor hain, main bada mazoor hoon (We are all labourers). It is important to realize, the way you have, that no work is small when executed in the service of the nation.”

He hailed the team spirit with which G20 staffers delivered the event and said, “The success of G20 has instilled Indians with a new self confidence that they can now successfully conduct an event of any scale.”

Contrasting the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi with the G20, Modi said, “While the former was embroiled in scams and brought disrepute to the nation, G20’s successful conduct is being talked about the world over.”

He said G20 functionaries' hospitality won the hearts of one lakh visitors to the event and transformed them into brand ambassadors for India.

The prime minister also spoke of how India was leaving its mark in uncharted territories now.

“There was a time when only the western nations were spoken of when it came to disaster mitigation. But in the past few years India has emerged as a first responder in many a crises -- from the Nepal earthquake to the Fiji cyclone and the world is now looking at India as a country which stands with others in the time of need,” Modi said urging the invitees to keep forging ahead with a collaborative spirit.

He also used the occasion to nudge union secretaries to “come out of their chambers, work with their teams and identify the special talents every one possesses.”

