Like mother, like daughter: Bansuri Swaraj’s first Lok Sabha speech evokes memories of Sushma Swaraj

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, July 1

In a moment that resonated deeply within the halls of Parliament, Bansuri Swaraj, the newly elected BJP Member of Parliament from New Delhi, made her debut speech in the Lok Sabha. Channelling the spirit and style of her late mother, the former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri’s address was not just a political statement but seems to be an emotional homage.

The atmosphere in the Lok Sabha was filled with nostalgia as Bansuri began her speech with the words, “Adhyaksh Ji”, reminiscent of the powerful openings her mother was known for. Observers couldn’t help but draw comparisons between the two. From her eloquent delivery to her sartorial choices, Bansuri evoked the image of Swaraj, making the old memories come alive. It was as if the past had returned, with Bansuri embodying her mother’s formidable presence.

Bansuri, who secured her seat from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for the first time, made a significant impact. Her demeanour, the way she raised her finger while making points, and her articulate speech brought back vivid memories of Swaraj’s time in Parliament. As she spoke, it was clear that the legacy of Swaraj was alive and thriving in her daughter.

“Like mother, like daughter”, the saying goes, and in Bansuri’s case, it couldn’t be more accurate. Her style of speaking, the confidence with which she addressed the House, and even her mannerisms were strikingly similar to her mother’s. The sight of her in a sari, delivering a speech with the same fervour, was a poignant reminder of Swaraj’s indomitable spirit.

During her speech, Bansuri extended her gratitude to the party and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the opportunity to speak on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address, presented by BJP MP Anurag Thakur. She expressed her wholehearted support for the motion, acknowledging the platform to discuss significant issues.

Bansuri highlighted the government’s achievements over the past decade, emphasising the consistency between its words and actions. “For the first time in a decade, we have a government whose deeds match its promises,” she proclaimed. She lauded the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the implementation of One Rank, One Pension (OROP). She also mentioned the foundation of the Make-in-India initiative and the transformation of India’s economy, which now stands as the fifth largest in the world.

“This speech is historic,” Bansuri said, “not only because it depicts the unparalleled achievements of the Modi Government over the past decade but also because it heralds the promise of a golden era—an era of a developed India.” She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes and visionary leadership for earning the people’s trust and securing a decisive mandate for the NDA.

#BJP #Lok Sabha