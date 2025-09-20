Likely to have humanitarian consequences: India on US H-1B visa fee hike

India said on Saturday that it is examining the full impact of the proposed restrictions on the US H-1B visa programme, while also highlighting that such measures could create humanitarian challenges for affected families. “The government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H-1B visa programme,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, which has already released an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H-1B programme.”

In a significant move that could reshape the flow of skilled professionals into the United States, President Donald Trump has imposed an annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, raising it from the earlier levels of around USD 2,000. The proclamation, signed on Saturday, is described as one of the most consequential changes to America’s immigration system in recent years. It terms H-1B visa abuse a “national security threat”, citing fraud, money laundering, and organised crime by outsourcing firms.

The H-1B programme, designed to allow foreign workers with specialised skills to work in the US, has long been dominated by Indian applicants, who account for nearly three-fourths of all visas issued under this category. For Indian technology workers, engineers, and researchers, the fee hike represents a substantial barrier to entry and could alter the calculus for both employers and employees.

The MEA noted that both Indian and US industries have a stake in ensuring innovation and creativity and are expected to engage in consultations on the way forward. “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, and competitiveness in the United States and India,” the MEA said. Policymakers will assess recent steps, taking into account mutual benefits, including strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The ministry cautioned that restrictions could have humanitarian consequences, given the disruptions such measures may cause for families. “The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” it added.