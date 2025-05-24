Linguistic mistake: MP minister on Col Sofiya remark

Terming his controversial remark about Col Sofiya Qureshi a “linguistic mistake”, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Friday once again tendered an apology. “My intention was not to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologise to the Indian Army, Sister Col Sofiya and all countrymen for the words I said inadvertently and once again with folded hands I apologise,” said Shah, the Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the First Information Report registered against him.