DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Linguistic mistake: MP minister on Col Sofiya remark

Linguistic mistake: MP minister on Col Sofiya remark

Terming his controversial remark about Col Sofiya Qureshi a “linguistic mistake”, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Friday once again tendered an apology. “My intention was not to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologise to...
article_Author
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah. PTI
Advertisement

Terming his controversial remark about Col Sofiya Qureshi a “linguistic mistake”, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Friday once again tendered an apology. “My intention was not to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologise to the Indian Army, Sister Col Sofiya and all countrymen for the words I said inadvertently and once again with folded hands I apologise,” said Shah, the Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the First Information Report registered against him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper