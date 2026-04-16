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Home / India / Linking bills on amending women's quota law, delimitation conspiracy to delete voters' names: Mamata Banerjee

Linking bills on amending women's quota law, delimitation conspiracy to delete voters' names: Mamata Banerjee

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the women's quota law

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Mathabhanga (WB), Updated At : 02:52 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)(PTI04_06_2026_000255B)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the alleged linking of bills related to amending the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission was a "conspiracy" to delete names from electoral rolls, and implement NRC.

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Addressing a poll rally at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, Banerjee said attempts are being made to divide India by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.

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"Attempts are being made to divide India by linking women's reservation and delimitation bills. Connecting these bills is a conspiracy to delete voters' names and implement NRC," Banerjee said.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislations as anti-constitutional.

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'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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