Liquor policy scam: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons, again

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal skipped the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam on Wednesday. Kejriwal replied to the notice reiterating his objections over the summons condemning the move as motivated and made for vexatious considerations.

Addressing the letter to the ED Assistant Director, he said despite his comprehensive replies on previous two occasions, no response was received from the agency and another summon was issued for January 3. “Therefore, I reiterate that the summons are motivated and issued for vexatious considerations.”

Kejriwal had skipped the first summons on November 2 calling it ‘illegal’ and ‘politically motivated’ and when he was summoned for the second time on December 22 he had already left for a 10-day Vipassana.

He said the ‘non-disclosure’ and ‘non-response’ approach adopted by the ED cannot sustain the test of law or justice.

He further wrote that he has official engagements owing to the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls for which nominations begin from today and voting January 19. “Being the AAP national convener, I am held up in the process and run up to these critical elections.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate