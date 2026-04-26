After taking a serious view of the incident where 100 live bombs were recovered from a TMC worker's house in West Bengal, the Election Commission on Sunday ordered the state police to undertake a special drive to arrest bomb makers.

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It further said that all such cases will be investigated by NIA.

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As per the latest updates, the state police had begun the drive to nab bomb makers across the state.

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Earlier in the day, after around 100 live bombs were recovered from the house of a Trinamool Congress worker in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, the Election Commission warned all police officials across the poll-bound state of “unprecedented consequences” in case any such explosives are found and people threatened.

Just hours after footage of bomb squads defusing live bombs from the house of TMC worker Rafikul Islam went viral in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the poll body took cognizance of the matter and issued a stern warning to police personnel across the state.

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According to Election Commission sources, a stern message was given to Kolkata police commissioner, all DCPs and SPs and even to all junior-level officials that if any such explosive is found or any such threatening tactics are used by any person in their jurisdiction, then the police personnel in charge of the area will have to face unprecedented consequences.

The police across the state was also directed to seize all such threatening material within the next 24 hours.