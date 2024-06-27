LK Advani stable, being evaluated by specialists

New Delhi, June 27
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on Wednesday night, is stable and is being evaluated by a team of specialists, hospital sources said on Thursday.
The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.
"LK Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialties including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.
Advani's ailment is not yet known.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People of India have given clear mandate for third time: President Murmu in Parliament
Congratulates newly elected members of 18th Lok Sabha
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov
Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sand...