LK Advani stable, being evaluated by specialists

PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on Wednesday night, is stable and is being evaluated by a team of specialists, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

"LK Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialties including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.

Advani's ailment is not yet known.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#AIIMS #BJP