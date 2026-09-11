Loan fraud case: ED conducts raids at premises of Odisha-based ARSS Group

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting search operations under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, at premises linked to the promoters and associated entities of ARSS Group, Odisha, including its erstwhile promoter/director family members Anil Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal, Sunil Agarwal and Subhash Agarwal, and the AMR/AMRL Group, linked to promoter Mahesh Kumar Reddy Althuru.

The searches are being conducted in connection with investigation into alleged fraudulent/irregular loans availed from SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) and SREI Equipment Finance Ltd. (SEFL) and their subsequent alleged non-repayment, including suspected evergreening, diversion/round-tripping of funds and other irregularities.

Advertisement

Searches are being conducted in Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.