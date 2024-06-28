Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar over NEET paper leak controversy

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, June 28
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned until Monday as the opposition demanded for a discussion on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy.
The Opposition, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called for a debate on the alleged leak of the NEET-UG medical exam and other competitive tests. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has expressed its readiness to address any questions regarding the exam controversies.
This morning, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET. The Opposition aimed to highlight the ‘failures’ of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts over a dozen national competitive exams.
”I have received 22 notices on the NEET paper leak case. The President has already indicated in her speech in paragraph 20 that there would be a fair investigation into the irregularities in NEET. The members could raise any issue during the Motion of Thanks to President’s address,” Speaker Om Birla said before adjourning the house until 12 pm. But the Opposition was adamant with their demand for a discussion on NEET.
When the session resumed, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on July 1. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had demanded that the Speaker allow the adjournment motion for discussion on the NEET issue before the President’s address, calling it the most important issue. However, Speaker Om Birla rejected the demand, stating that an adjournment motion could not be permitted in the middle of the discussion on the President’s address.
“All the opposition parties in a meeting have decided that there is a need for a healthy and respectful discussion on NEET as this matter is related to youth. The Parliament should send a message to them that India’s government and the opposition are jointly working to address their concerns,” Gandhi told media persons.
