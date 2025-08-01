Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As soon as the day’s proceedings started, Opposition members wanted to raise various issues and some of them also trooped into the Well of the House.

Amid sloganeering and display of placards by the protesting members, Speaker Om Birla said the decorum of the House should be maintained and also urged them to go back to their seats.

Birla repeatedly asserted that the behaviour of the members was not appropriate and also took the name of senior DMK leader T R Baalu, asking whether it is right to protest.

Efforts should be made to strengthen democracy and people have given the opportunity to raise their issues, Birla said as he again urged the protesting members to allow the House to run.

The Question Hour was disrupted due to the protests. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes till 2 pm.