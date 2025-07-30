Lok Sabha approves extension of President’s Rule in Manipur by 6 months

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution extending President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is gradually returning to the violence-hit northeastern state.

Advertisement

“What can be a bigger proof of peace than the fact that since President’s Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality and no casualties in the last four months?” said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during the debate.

Rai defended the imposition and extension of President’s Rule, calling it crucial to restoring and maintaining peace in the ethnically-divided state.

Advertisement

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to the region, Rai said, “In the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the Northeast 78 times. This has resulted in all-round development, guided by his vision in five key areas — connectivity, optimal use of local resources, inclusive development and empowerment, welfare of women and children, and lasting peace and stability.”

He noted that the government had transformed its Look East policy into Act East, then Act Fast, and finally into Act First, to underline urgency and priority for the region.

Advertisement

Taking aim at previous regimes, Rai said: “During the UPA government, Manipur witnessed 11,327 violent incidents. Under the BJP rule, this number has dropped to 3,511 — a 69 per cent reduction. Similarly, casualties among security forces have come down from 456 to 135, a 70 per cent drop.”

He asserted that law and order in the state is now under control and that efforts are ongoing to bridge differences between ethnic communities through dialogue. “Full efforts are being made to ensure permanent peace and reconciliation,” he said.

Rai also pointed to government efforts to curb drug infiltration in the state, saying, “We are also working on establishing de-addiction centres to support those already affected.”

Earlier in the debate, Congress MP from Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam raised constitutional concerns, saying the use of Article 356 -- which allows for President’s Rule—should be restricted to the “rarest of rare” cases. He alleged the federal structure had been subverted in Manipur.

AK Antony of the Congress alleged a “complete collapse of governance” in Manipur, while Lalji Verma of the Samajwadi Party accused the Centre of failing to restore normalcy even after imposing President’s Rule. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of the TDP, however, supported the extension, stating it was needed to stabilise the situation.

Following the discussion and passage of the resolution, the Lower House was adjourned for the day.

President’s Rule was first imposed in Manipur on February 13 after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stepped down amid escalating violence. The state assembly was put under suspended animation, and former Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was appointed as governor. It was further extended for three months on April 12.

As per constitutional provisions, each extension of President’s Rule must be approved by Parliament and is valid for a maximum of six months at a time.