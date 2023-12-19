Lok Sabha clears Post Office Bill

New Delhi, December 18
In the midst of Opposition’s uproar, the Upper House passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, which replaces the Indian Post Office Act,1898.
The most controversial provision of the Bill, pertains to Section 9, which allows the Centre to empower any postal officer, through a notification, to “intercept, open or detain any item” in the interest of state security, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency, public safety, or contravention of other laws.
This provision has been opposed by the Opposition parties. The Bill was passed after a short discussion, in which mainly BJP MPs participated.
