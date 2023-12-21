Lok Sabha clears telecom Bill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

The Telecommunication Bill, 2023, was passed by the Lok Sabha after a short discussion, which lasted less than an hour even as majority of the Opposition remained absent due to suspensions.

The legislation is set to replace the three existing laws, namely the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885; the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933; and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

The government, through the new legislation, seeks to modernise India’s regulatory framework in the modern era and will also amend the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, to bring cable television network providers as licensees under it.

The Bill excludes email, internet-based communication services, broadcasting services, machine to machine communication services, and over the top (OTT) communication services from its purview.

The Bill empowers the government to reclaim spectrum that remains unused. — TNS

