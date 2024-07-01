Lok Sabha congratulates Indian cricket team on T20 World Cup win

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday for winning the T20 World Cup.

Speaker Om Birla said the country’s youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory.

Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

