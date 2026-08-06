Lok Sabha Joint Director found dead in Noida apartment

A 40-year-old Joint Director posted in the Lok Sabha was allegedly found dead at his apartment in Noida, with investigators recovering an alleged suicide note that reportedly referred to a loan of around Rs 70 lakh, the police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Gaurav Gautam was found unresponsive at his residence in Kendriya Vihar-II in Gautam Buddha Nagar on August 2. The police suspect the officer died by suicide and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. “On August 2, the police received information from a hospital that a 40-year-old man had been brought in for treatment and was declared dead by doctors. Preliminary findings suggest he died by suicide,” the police said.

Advertisement